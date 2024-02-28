Real Madrid take decision on future of 20-year-old talent

Real Madrid are set to allow Brazilian right-back Vinicius Tobias out the door after a second season on loan at Real Madrid Castilla. The 20-year-old has been on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk for the last two seasons, and while they extended his loan last summer to better evaluate his progress, his spell with the club is likely to end in the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has never seen him as a realistic option at right-back, despite occasions when injuries have impacted the position, say Relevo. This season his performances have not convinced Los Blancos that they should invest in Tobias, whether that be negotiating for him or executing their €10m buy clause.

Their plan is to promote under-19s talent Jesus Fortea instead, who is one of the brightest talents in the academy at Valdebebas. Many see him as the eventual medium-term successor to Dani Carvajal, despite being just 16 years of age.

Tobias could still remain in Spanish football next season, after Valencia held talks with his agent last week. Whether Shakhtar want him back or not is unknown, but Tobias was keen to leave after the conflict in Ukraine broke out. Los Che are operating on a tight budget though, which could scupper a move.