Real Madrid prepared to wait out Bayern Munich after securing Alphonso Davies agreement

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid had secured a verbal agreement with Alphonso Davies on personal terms. It now opens the door for a deal to be struck with Bayern Munich during this summer’s transfer window.

Davies will have less than 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract by the time the summer rolls around, and if they are unable to convince him to renew, the likelihood is that he will be available on a cut-price deal. The German champions are reportedly prepared to ask for at least €50m to sell Davies this summer, whereas Real Madrid value him more in the region of €35m.

Real Madrid would prefer to get their man this summer, but as Relevo have reported, they aren’t in a rush. They feel that they hold all the cards in negotiations, as Bayern don’t want to lose Davies for free, so if they fail to agree to lower their asking price, they will wait until the summer of 2025, when they would get the Canadian defender for nothing.

The likelihood is that a deal is struck between Real Madrid and Bayern in the summer. It would mean that Davies gets his move to the Spanish capital, and joins Carlo Ancelotti’s already star-studded squad.