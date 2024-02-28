Real Madrid patience with Arda Guler wearing thin due to attitude

Real Madrid are less than impressed with the attitude of summer signing Arda Guler. The 19-year-old Turkish protege arrived with plenty of fanfare, inflated by the praise of Carlo Ancelotti, but the narrative has changed somewhat.

After missing the first six months of the season through various injuries, his frustration has only increased, after two months of fitness that has seen him get on the pitch for just 92 minutes – less than Nico Paz, as highlighted by Diario AS.

That frustration has been evident after he threw down his bib against Almeria, having warmed up and been left on the bench. Another incident occurred over the weekend, when he was due to come on, but was sat down again by Ancelotti after Luka Modric scored a brilliant winner against Sevilla. Instead of enjoying the goal with his teammates and subsequent victory, Guler remained on the bench sulking, ‘thinking of himself’.

After the match, Ancelotti made it clear that Guler had to look at in a more mature manner, and the Madrid-based outlet made it clear that his attitude is starting irritate at Valdebebas. While the club and Ancelotti understands his frutration at how the season has gone, the pressure he is under from his agents and close circle, but also a nation in Turkey, which sees Guler as their golden boy, he is not doing himself any favours.

This report comes after talk that Guler may well be sent out on loan next season. When he signed, Guler was adamant that he did not need to go out on loan, but the club could put their foot down in the summer. The arrivals of Endrick Felipe and potentially Kylian Mbappe will only further complicate his quest for game time too.