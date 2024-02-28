Real Betis to welcome back three key players for Atletico Madrid clash as injury woes are eased

Real Betis have had rotten luck with injuries over the course of this season, and those woes have increased in recent weeks. Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal and Sergi Altimira all picked up knocks during last weekend’s victory over Athletic Club, which has ruled them out for Sunday’s clash with Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano.

This is on top of Cedric Bakambu, Isco Alarcon and Marc Bartra being unavailable, although there is at least some good injury news for Los Verdiblancos, who are hoping to catch up to the top five in La Liga over the coming weeks.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini will be able to count on Ayoze Perez, Guido Rodriguez and Juan Miranda for this weekend’s fixture with Atleti. Ayoze and Rodriguez have been out for several weeks with ankle and leg injuries respectively, while Miranda has recovered from discomfort he suffered against Dinamo Zagreb.

This is a significant boost for Real Betis, who will hope that they can now start to put together some good, consistent form ahead of the season run-in. However, facing Atleti in a stadium where they haven’t lost in La Liga for over 12 months will be a very difficult test.