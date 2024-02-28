Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe denies Real Madrid agreement at gala event

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly denied that he has signed a deal with Real Madrid, amid intense speculation that he will move to the Spanish capital. Some outlets have claimed a deal is already signed, while the consensus appears to be that there are merely the final details of an agreement to be tied up.

Two weeks ago PSG let it be known that Mbappe had told CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he would not be renewing his deal with the club, and thus would be leaving at the end of the season. Without exception, it has been assumed that his next destination is Real Madrid.

According to RMC, via GFFN, Mbappe has denied that agreement. The 25-year-old was at a dinner on Tuesday night featuring French President Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar, but seemingly told guests that he had not signed anything with Real Madrid.

Even so, there is no suggestion that his signature is anything more than a matter of time. Mbappe has few options this summer, as only a handful of clubs could afford his wage demands. Mbappe has also described it as his dream to wear the white of Real Madrid. Certainly in the Spanish capital, his presence next season is being assumed.