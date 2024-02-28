Neymar Junior mocks Ousmane Dembele over surprising Paris Saint-Germain statistic

Ousmane Dembele’s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last summer caused plenty of shockwaves, but so far, it has not been an overly successful spell in the French capital for the 26-year-old forward.

Dembele has been impressive with his overall play, and he has managed to stay injury-free – something that seemed impossible in Catalonia. However, his main problem has been contributing to goals, and especially scoring them. In 28 matches across all competitions, he has found the back of the net on just one occasion.

On Instagram, an account posted the fact that Neymar Junior, who left PSG last summer to join Al-Hilal, has scored more goals for the Ligue 1 side this season (2). The Brazilian, also formerly of Barcelona, took the opportunity to react to this statistic with laughter, as per Diario AS.

It’s not nothing that Neymar’s goals came in a friendly match against Jeonbuk Motors back in August, so in terms of competitive strikes, Dembele does have the upper hand. Still, it’s a statistic that the former Barcelona man will hope to rectify in the coming weeks.