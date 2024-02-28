Kylian Mbappe very close to joining Real Madrid as agent jets in to finalise negotiations

Earlier this month, it was widely reported that Kylian Mbappe notified Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season. Ever since, he has been edging closer and closer to finally joining Real Madrid.

Los Blancos, and especially president Florentino Perez, have been very keen to sign Mbappe for several years now, and it looks like being their time. An agreement has now yet been reached over personal terms, but it could be imminent.

As reported by Relevo, Fayza Lamari – who is Mbappe’s agent and mother – has jetted into Madrid this week in order to finalise negotiations. The report also notes that it can be taken for granted that the 24-year-old will be a Los Blancos player from next season onwards.

Understandably, there is so much excitement among Real Madrid supporters for Mbappe’s impending arrival. There should be good news coming their way in the very near future.