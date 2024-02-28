Jude Bellingham remains doubtful to face Valencia as Real Madrid sweat on fitness

Jude Bellingham is in the final stages of recovery for the ankle injury he suffered against Girona earlier this month. The English midfielder, who has had a phenomenal debut season with Real Madrid, has been a big miss, with Los Blancos having struggled in his absence, and the hope is that he will be available to face Valencia on Saturday.

Bellingham is following a specific work plan, but is yet to return to group training with his Real Madrid teammates. As per Diario AS, the medical green light is also yet to be received by Los Blancos, which has placed his chances of being in the matchday squad for the Mestalla in doubt.

There is still time for Bellingham to make it, but even if he does, he would not be starter against Valencia. The plan has been for him to get some minutes against Los Che, before being fit and available to start against RB Leipzig in the second leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League last 16 tie against the Bundesliga side.

It remains to be seen whether Bellingham’s situation improves in the next couple of days. He would be a miss for Real Madrid against Valencia, although Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to avoid rushing him back too soon.