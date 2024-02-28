Javier Aguirre facing uncertain future despite guiding Mallorca into Copa del Rey final

Tuesday was a momentous day for Mallorca, as they booked their place in a fourth ever Copa del Rey final after defeating Real Sociedad on penalties at Reale Arena. Javier Aguirre was the mastermind behind that success, and the Mexican head coach will be aiming for his first ever trophy in Spanish football.

Aside from the Copa run, it’s not been an easy season for Mallorca, who currently sit 16th in La Liga, and only six points ahead of the relegation zone. However, club bosses are keen to agree a new contract with Aguirre, whose current one-year deal expires in the summer.

Marca have reported that talks between Mallorca and Aguirre are currently on hold. The 65-year-old, who has been at the club for almost two years, is likely to decide his future closer towards the end of the season, but the decision is entirely in his hands, as Los Bermellones want him to stay on – and understandably so.