Ethics Committee in Saudi Arabia to request statement from Cristiano Ronaldo following gestures to fans

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly has a spiky relationship with the fans in Saudi Arabia, who appear to have worked out how to wind him up. The Portuguese is adored by the Al-Nassr fans, but whenever he travels elsewhere, he has been met with ‘Messi’ chants, which have resulted in two outbursts.

The first was after a friendly with Al-Hilal, when going down the tunnel, a scarf was thrown from the stands, which he duly picked up and rubbed against his crotch. After receiving more ‘Messi’ chants during Al-Nassr’s 3-2 win over Al-Shabab on Sunday night, he thrust his crotch towards the fans and made a gesture which the meaning of is not entirely clear, although friendly it did not appear.

As reported by Al-Riyadhiah, and carried by Diario AS, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Pro League will request a statement from Ronaldo, to get his version of events on the matter.

If the former Real Madrid star is found to have made an obscene and offensive gesture, then he could be facing a ban. The sanction would be for two matches, and Ronaldo could be fined too.

