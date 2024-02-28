Ethics Committee in Saudi Arabia to request statement from Cristiano Ronaldo following gestures to fans

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly has a spiky relationship with the fans in Saudi Arabia, who appear to have worked out how to wind him up. The Portuguese is adored by the Al-Nassr fans, but whenever he travels elsewhere, he has been met with ‘Messi’ chants, which have resulted in two outbursts.

The first was after a friendly with Al-Hilal, when going down the tunnel, a scarf was thrown from the stands, which he duly picked up and rubbed against his crotch. After receiving more ‘Messi’ chants during Al-Nassr’s 3-2 win over Al-Shabab on Sunday night, he thrust his crotch towards the fans and made a gesture which the meaning of is not entirely clear, although friendly it did not appear.

As reported by Al-Riyadhiah, and carried by Diario AS, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Pro League will request a statement from Ronaldo, to get his version of events on the matter.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be asked to provide a statement regarding his gestures to the Al-Shabab crowd this week. pic.twitter.com/oB0rQZSwdl — Football España (@footballespana_) February 28, 2024

If the former Real Madrid star is found to have made an obscene and offensive gesture, then he could be facing a ban. The sanction would be for two matches, and Ronaldo could be fined too.