Diego Simeone confirms Antoine Griezmann is out of Copa del Rey semi-final for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has confirmed the news that fans did not want to hear ahead of their return leg against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey semi-final. Antoine Griezmann has not recovered in time from his ankle injury sustained against Inter in order to play.

“He is not going to participate in the game. We need him to recover well, he made an enormous effort to be available. The teammates who will come in for him will do so in the best way possible.”

El Cholo was confident that the team was in good spirits, despite the cauldron that awaits them at San Mames.

“When you have a semifinal ahead of you, everyone has the hope of doing the best they can. We are going to play against a team that plays very well, is a tough opponent, and are having a very good season.”

Simeone was also asked what he was looking for in the game, and what the key to coming back from their 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

“Whatever the match demands. When you imagine a game, sometimes it comes off and sometimes it is totally different. In the end it comes down to indiviuals, and how they function as a collective. We’re thinking about getting a good start to the game and they will come out to press us.”

“Football is changing, sometimes the unexpected happens; Our rival has a significant advantage, the people are in their favour, a fan base that supports their team, they have young players who do very well. I can’t imagine any other situation other than a very intense meeting.”

Atletico knocked out Real Madrid in the last round, and performed well in the first leg, creating most of the chances, and only conceding via a penalty. Although Athletic are likely to lift their game, and the absence of Griezmann will hit the visitors hard, Los Rojiblancos will still feel they have a good chance of turning things around if they play to the best of their ability.