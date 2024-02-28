Competition Committee reject Sevilla’s complaint towards Real Madrid – but matter is not closed yet

Last weekend, Sevilla announce that they had filed an official complaint with the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee over Real Madrid’s use of its television channels to highlight the “mistakes” of referees for its upcoming matches.

Sevilla likened Real Madrid’s conduct to “persecution and harassment”, and La Liga also announced that they would join the case against Los Blancos if a formal investigation was opened. However, for the time being at least, there won’t be one, as the Competition Committee has turned down the request from Los Nervionenses. As per Diario AS, they say that it is currently not enough for an official case to be opened.

Despite this, the matter is far from closed. Sevilla intend to re-formulate the complaint against Real Madrid so that it is sufficient enough for the Competition Committee to order an investigation.

Real Madrid are unconcerned by all of the noise that has been generated by this. As per Marca, they continue to use its official television channel to broadcast these videos, as they believe they are well within their right to do so – this is despite reports that their own players do not like their conduct.