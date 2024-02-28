Barcelona will not sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in the summer due to demands

Barcelona will not sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid this summer on a permanent basis, as the Portuguese is considered too expensive. Felix joined on loan this past summer, and while the Blaugrana are willing to consider something similar, they will not spend much money on him.

Felix has enjoyed a good season according to Marca, but has lost his place in the starting line-up over the past two months. Atletico are still demanding €70-80m for his signature, something that is out of the question for Barcelona.

He has more or less been constricted to the left side of a front three, even if he would rather play further inside. Vitor Roque and Robert Lewandowski have that position covered though, and Ferran Torres provides competition when Xavi Hernandez is not using four midfielders.

In addition to those options, Ansu Fati looks set to return from his loan at Brighton, even if the intention is to sell him. A new manager could take a gamble on Ansu though, which would also reduce his chances of returning. So far Felix has 8 goals this season and 2 assists, but it looks as if his return to Barcelona next summer will only be on loan, and with the permission of Atletico to do so.

If Felix, as he was last summer, is determined to continue at Barcelona, it might be the solution that suits all parties most. Should he be open to other alternatives, then it could see his future lie elsewhere. With a new manager likely to arrive, it could motivate Felix to try and win his place back in the side again.