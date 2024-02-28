Barcelona need to make up €30m deficit in order to return to La Liga’s 1/1 transfer rule

Barcelona are facing a very busy summer transfer window, especially so given that they will want to give their next manager the best possible opportunity to sign his players ahead of next season.

However, their financial woes continue to be a significant burden, although there is hope that things will be somewhat normal during the summer. Despite this, work needs to be done in order for this to be the case.

According to La Vanguardia (via MD), Barcelona are currently in a deficit of €30m. In order to be able to return to La Liga’s 1/1 transfer rule, they need to make up this margin before the end of the season – at this stage, the club are optimistic of doing this, and being able to balance the books in the process.

A big determinant for Barcelona achieving their goals will depend on how far they go in the Champions League. Reaching the semi-finals at least would go a long way towards covering their debts, and in the process, give them a good chance of recruiting effectively in the summer.