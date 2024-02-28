Barcelona interested in latest 16-year-old Argentine playmaker from River Plate with €30m release clause

Barcelona have started scouting another of Latin America’s most intriguing talents, following Franco Mastantuono’s debut in the SuperClasico against Boca Juniors on Sunday night. The River Plate playmaker looks to be the next big promise after Claudio Echeverri, who agreed a €25m move to Manchester City this year.

Mastantuono is just 16 years of age, but has already cracked the River first team due to a series of injuries. His substitute appearance against Boca was his eighth of campaign after doing preseason with the first team, and he scored on his only start in the Copa Argentina.

Capable of operating in the middle or out wide, his creative presence comes from the technical quality of his left foot, as well as his vision of the play, ability to operate under pressure and an eye for goal too. Sport also mention that other big teams in Europe are scouting him, and he has a contract until December of 2025, with a €30m release clause, as per Sport. During the final 10 days of the transfer window, that clause increases to €35m.

Naturally, Barcelona will face a tough battle for his signature if they do go after Mastantuono, as has been demonstrated in previous cases during pursuits of Endrick Felipe, Estevao Willian and Echeverri. Their financial constraints mean any deal will be difficult, while River will no doubt feel they can demand his release clause this summer. However with just under two years left on his deal, River will be keen either to put him on a new contract or sell him in the next 12 months.