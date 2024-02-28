Barcelona

Barcelona director Deco meets with agent of Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland

Despite continuing to suffer with financial problems, Barcelona are looking at the possibility of signing some of the best players in world football. They have been linked with the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Rafael Leao in recent weeks, and now, it’s the turn of Erling Haaland.

As Jijantes FC have reported, Barcelona Sporting Director Deco met with Rafaela Pimienta on Wednesday afternoon. Among others, Pimienta is the agent of Haaland, who scored five goals for Manchester City less than 24 hours prior during their FA Cup victory over fellow Premier League side Luton Town.

Haaland’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent months, with Real Madrid having been credited with a strong interest in the Norwegian striker, whom Man City want to agree a new contract with. Barcelona president Joan Laporta views Haaland as a dream signing for the Catalan giants.

It’s understand that Laporta views Haaland as a dream signing, but clearly, it’s only a dream for Barcelona, as there is little to no chance of them being able to afford signing him any time soon.

