Barcelona board were keen on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new manager, and appear to be narrowing down their options for the position. While a variety of options were suggested after Xavi Hernandez announced his exit at the end of the season, it appears to be down to a four-man shortlist, but Mikel Arteta is not on it.

The Arsenal manager made it clear he was going nowhere after rumours came out that he was considering taking the Barcelona job in the summer. Arteta has a deal until 2025, and is negotiating a new one, and is in talks over a new one.

🚨 Barça have thought of Mikel Arteta, but the coach has a link with Arsenal until 2025 and the information that Barça handle is that he will not force to leave the London club. @sport pic.twitter.com/B8pjIHwat2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 28, 2024

Yet Sport claim that Arteta was of interest to the Blaugrana board, but upon finding out that he would not be willing to make his exit from Arsenal happen, he was discarded as an option. Equally, the report mentions that Xabi Alonso’s future is more likely to be at Bayern Munich or Liverpool next season if he does leave Bayer Leverkusen.

Arteta came through the La Masia academy at Barcelona for several years, but never made his debut for the Blaugrana, heading out to Paris Saint-Germain on loan, before a permanent move to Rangers. The 41-year-old is in good stead to get a shot at Barcelona some day down the line though, given his links to the club, and the fact he is a disciple of Pep Guardiola.