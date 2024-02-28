Analysis: It looks increasingly likely that Barcelona will try to sell Ansu Fati – but is it the right decision?

It will be a crucial summer transfer window for Barcelona for multiple reasons. They need to continue improving their financial situation, which is still crippling at this stage. However, they also need to sign new players, something that their next manager – whoever that may be – will be demanding upon arrival. In order for both to happen, significant sales will be required.

One of those that looks to be on the chopping block is Ansu Fati. The 21-year-old has had a difficult season so far at Brighton and Hove Albion, having been sidelined for almost three months due to a calf injury. He has recovered now, and will hope to help the Premier League side finish the campaign as strongly as possible.

Fati was loaned out last summer after being unfancied by Xavi Hernandez. Despite the fact that he has announced his intention to leave his position as head coach of Barcelona at the end of the season, Fichajes say that Fati still has no place in the first team for next season, so a sale is highly likely. On top of this, the report states that Barcelona will ask for at least €40m from any club that wishes to sign Fati in the summer.

Firstly, it could be wise for Barcelona to hold off selling Fati immediately, as he deserves pre-season at the very least to prove himself to the next manager. This is especially the case when you consider that they aren’t blessed with many options on the left wing, especially if Joao Felix returns to Atletico Madrid and is unable to come back.

However, if Barcelona decide to commit and sell Fati, €40m seems like a fair price. He is still very young, and can absolutely delivered on the potential he should as a 16-year-old breaking into the first team. At the same time, he has struggled for consistent form over the last couple of seasons, so an even larger price tag may not be merited.

Fati is clear that his first choice is to stay at Barcelona and prove that he deserves another shot, although if one does not come, he is equally prepared to be moved on. There is certainly scope to say that he deserves a fresh start, and that should come with a new manager at the helm, but with the club’s financial woes not getting any better, the higher-uppers may take the situation into their own hands before the next head coach gets an opportunity to assess things.