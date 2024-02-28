AC Milan monitoring impressive Sevilla star ahead of possible summer move

AC Milan assaulted the Spanish market last summer, signing Samuel Chukwueze and Yunus Musah from Villarreal and Valencia respectively. They are now preparing to return to La Liga during the upcoming transfer window, as they set their sights on a new striker.

Corriere dello Sport (via SempreMilan) have reported that Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri is a target for the Rossoneri. The 26-year-old, who has amassed 11 goals across all competitions this season, was wanted by Milan last summer, although a late move ended up being turned down by Los Nervionenses.

Milan could make another approach for En-Nesyri, whom Sevilla are likely to allow to leave this summer – provided that their asking price is met. This would allow the club to improve its financial situation, which is somewhat perilous at this stage.

However, they would be losing one of their best players in the process. It’s a tricky situation for Sevilla, and if En-Nesyri does go, it would be imperative that they replace him effectively by bringing in another goalscorer.