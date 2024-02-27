Xavi Hernandez intends to take sabbatical year following Barcelona exit – but early return is possible

It’s safe to say that the last two years and four months have been incredibly stressful for Xavi Hernandez, although he has had a successful time in charge of Barcelona despite the club’s crippling financial problems. His spell at the helm of the first team will come to an end at the end of the season, as he sensationally revealed last month.

Xavi has admitted that several factors have taken their toll on him, so it’s no surprise that he intends to take a significant break from football once his time at Barcelona is officially over. According to Diario AS, the 44-year-old does not intend to take any jobs for or during the 2024-25 campaign, so that he can spend some much-needed time with his family, who have also suffered during his time in Catalonia.

However, the report also notes that this could change, should he receive an offer too good to turn down. It’s not clear at this stage what this could be, although the likelihood is that he would consider an offer from the top five leagues (aside from La Liga).

Xavi’s stance is totally understandable. Football has a way of consuming those involved in the professional game, and especially at a club like Barcelona. When he does return to management, it will be interesting to see where he ends up – but for now, his full focus is to end this season on a high note.