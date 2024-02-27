Vinicius Junior ranked as second most decisive left winger in Europe’s top five leagues this season

It’s not been the easiest season for Vinicius Junior, who has missed over two months of action because of hamstring injuries. Despite this, he has still performed fantastically, and his numbers make it known that he is still one of the best forwards in Europe.

As reported by Milannews (via Football Italia), Vinicius has 19 goal contributions in all competitions this season (13 goals, six assists). Only Leroy Sane (21) has more, while Heung Min-Son (18) and Ferran Torres of Barcelona trail close behind.

On top of this, Vinicius has the joint-best rate in terms of minutes per goal or assist. He averages one every 102 minutes, which is the same as Son, and better than Torres (111), Sane (124) and Rafael Leao (141).

Vinicius will hope that he can improve on these numbers even further between now and the end of the season. Real Madrid will believe that he can, as they target a trophy-laden close to the campaign.