Valencia deny Netflix access to film Vinicius Junior documentary during Real Madrid clash

It was revealed late in 2023 that Netflix have been filming a documentary of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. One of the key focuses of the film is expected to be the numerous cases of racism faced by the 23-year-old, and this weekend’s trip to the Estadio Mestalla would have presented the opportunity for the filmmakers to return to the scene of the biggest controversy of last season.

Vinicius was targeted by a small section of Valencia supporters during the match between the two teams last May, a matter that was a dark, dark moment for Spanish football. Netflix had hoped to film the Brazilian return to the Mestalla for the first time since that incident, but they now won’t be able to.

As reported by Superdeporte, Valencia have denied Netflix’s access to the Mestalla for Saturday’s match. They believe that they would get no gain out of having focused upon by the filmmakers, who they claim would “elaborate on a story that does not adjust to reality”.

Typically, La Liga decides whether accreditation can be granted to film crews for matchdays, although clubs are always consulted before a final decision is taken. On this occasion, Valencia have said no, meaning that Netflix won’t be able to focus on Real Madrid and Vinicius.