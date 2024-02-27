Three Germans, one Italian: Barcelona’s four-man shortlist to succeed Xavi Hernandez is revealed

The race to become Barcelona’s next manager looks like it is hotting up. Many names have been linked with the position, with the latest being Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi, although he is not on the current four-man shortlist to succeed Xavi Hernandez, who announced last month that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

Sporting Director Deco is leading the process to appoint Xavi’s successor, and according to Sport, his four main candidates are Roberto De Zerbi, Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann. The latter three are all available in the summer (at this stage), while Barcelona would need to negotiate with Brighton and Hove Albion for De Zerbi.

Barcelona’s financial incapability is likely to have an affect in their hunt for the Italian, who seems to be their favourite at this stage. This could give an advantage to Flick, Tuchel and Nagelsmann – and especially the former two, who are reportedly very interested in taking on the role.