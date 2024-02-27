Sergio Ramos future uncertain as Sevilla await response

Sevilla are still only six points clear of the relegation zone, and will not be able to enjoy the final third of the season with the comfort of safety for a second season in a row, although it does appear Quique Sanchez Flores is finally getting a response from a back three system. At the heart of that system is Sergio Ramos, and his future is not yet clear.

According to Marca, Ramos has made an excellent impression on his return to Nervion, becoming a leader and a captain, including a ‘friend to everyone’ in the same way that Ivan Rakitic was during his time there. The 37-year-old is considered the leader at the back too, and both player and club are more or less happy with his performances.

Hence Sevilla are happy to extend his deal by another year, with his contract expiring in four months. Ramos also has a good relationship with President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, but has not yet given the green light to renew his deal.

It is not clear whether Ramos, who turned down lucrative offers to return to Sevilla, could be tempted to follow Rakitic out the door having achieved his dream of returning to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. He will have the choice though, as will Jesus Navas, who will continue providing his fitness allows.

There is no doubt that Ramos’ presence has been a positive for Sevilla in another tough season, and as Victor Orta tries to reshape the squad into a younger and more ambitious outfit, Ramos could be a useful guiding presence providing he is still willing to take a hometown discount. Whether Sevilla can convince him that they will be moving sufficiently quickly in the right direction might be the dealbreaker though.