Real Madrid to sanction signing of Kylian Mbappe relative

Real Madrid looked to have gotten the green light in order to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer, even if there is no confirmation that the details of a contract have been wrapped up. According to the latest in the Spanish capital, they will now give the green light to the Mbappes.

As per OK Diario, Real Madrid will sign 17-year-old midfielder Ethan Mbappe, brother of Kylian. Currently operating in Paris Saint-Germain’s under-19 side, he has played 22 games, scoring five goals and giving four assists, as well as making his first team debut this season. He has played 39 minutes across three appearances under Luis Enrique. Mbappe junior is out of contract this summer, allowing Los Blancos to negotiate freely with him.

The plan is for him to join Real Madrid Castilla and develop there. Ethan Mbappe’s signing was not a dealbreaker for the family regarding Kylian’s future, but it was a request made by the family. PSG had been keen to renew Ethan Mbappe, but it appears after Real Madrid have approved a move, he will head to Spain with his capital.

Ethan Mbappe would do well to emulate Nico Williams as a younger brother that competes at a similar or higher level than their elder brother. Thorgan and Kylian Hazard have not hit the heights of Eden. Getting to the Real Madrid first team is a tough task at the best of times, but with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde in the side for the foreseeable, he will have to show some of his brother’s talent.