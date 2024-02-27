Real Madrid poised to make first offer to Bayern Munich for Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies’ future has been the subject of increasing speculation over the last few weeks. In recent days, it has been reported that he has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid, who are hoping to secure a deal for the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich look increasingly resigned to losing Davies in the summer, as they do not want him to leave when his contract expires 12 months later. As a result of this, Real Madrid expect to agree a cut-price deal with the German champions, and according to Cadena SER, they are preparing their opening offer.

The plan is for Real Madrid to submit an bid in the region of €35m to Bayern, who are hoping for closer to €50m. Los Blancos also intend to offer Davies a four-year contract, which would see him sign until the end of the 2027-28 season.

At this stage, Real Madrid are said to be 90% confident of finalising a deal for Davies this summer. It could be another brilliant piece of business from Florentino Perez, who is also close to finally getting his hands on Kylian Mbappe.