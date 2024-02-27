Real Madrid optimistic of having Jude Bellingham fit and available to face Valencia

Jude Bellingham’s absence has been felt by Real Madrid over the last couple of weeks. Los Blancos have edged past RB Leipzig, drawn with Rayo Vallecano and struggled to a narrow victory against Sevilla since the English midfielder suffered an ankle injury earlier this month, which has shown how important he is to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The good news for Real Madrid is that Bellingham is close to a return. As per Relevo, the sensations with his injured ankle are very good – he is expected to join training this week in the build up to Saturday’s clash with Valencia at the Mestalla.

Barring any setbacks, Bellingham will be in the squad to face Los Che, although precautions will be taken. He’d be unlikely to start, with Wednesday’s showdown with Leipzig next Wednesday being the priority for Los Blancos.

It will be a major boost for Real Madrid to have Bellingham back at their disposal. His maiden season at the club has been nothing short of spectacular, and they will now hope that he can stay fit until the summer.