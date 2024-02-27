Real Madrid inundated with offers following Kylian Mbappe news

It’s not official yet, and Real Madrid won’t count their prize chicken until he is unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the football world is getting used to the idea that Kylian Mbappe will be wearing white next season. The French forward will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season on a free, and is expected to join Los Blancos, who are already seeing the impact of his arrival.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have already been inundated with calls from agents in recent weeks offering their players, not just for the first team but also their Castilla (B team) and under-19 sides. Players themselves have also been contacted by colleagues too, expressing their interest to come to Los Blancos.

However Real Madrid are planning on just two more potential additions in the summer, beyond the signing of Mbappe and a potential deal for Alphonso Davies. Central defender Rafa Marin is set to return from his loan deal at Alaves in the summer, while youngster Nico Paz could make the jump from Castilla ‘sooner rather than later’.

While some of their deals have not worked out, most notably Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic in recent years, the recruitment policy at Valdebebas has given them a squad of young talent that is almost unparalleled elsewhere. The additions of Davies and Mbappe would only further cement that. The attraction of Real Madrid was already as big as any other club in the world, but now they can also boast perhaps the brightest future alongside Manchester City.

Image via Afp7 / Europa Press