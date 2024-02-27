Real Madrid have had almost twice as many goals disallowed by VAR compared to rest of La Liga

Real Madrid were almost frustrated by Sevilla on Sunday, as it took until the 81st minute for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to score the one and only goal of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, which has ensured that they keep their six-point gap to Girona at the summit of the La Liga table.

Los Blancos could have been ahead earlier in proceedings when Lucas Vazquez found the back of the net, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for a foul by Nacho Fernandez on Youssef En-Nesyri.

As reported by Diario AS, it’s the 27th time since the Video Assistant Referee system was introduced in 2018 that Real Madrid have had a goal ruled out in La Liga. It’s almost double the next closest, that being Sevilla (16), with the next most affected being Atletico Madrid (14), Valencia (14), Real Sociedad (13), Celta Vigo (12) and Barcelona (11).

Real Madrid do not believe that VAR is used properly by officials, and these numbers are unlikely to make their stance on the matter change. However, it’s worth noting that it does not mean that these decisions were all incorrect, just that Los Blancos have perhaps been more unlucky that most when it comes to fine margins.