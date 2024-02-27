Real Madrid dressing room not on board with club campaign against referees

Real Madrid TV has been a talking point for much of the season in a way that few club channels have managed, but for all of the wrong reasons. The consistent hit pieces on referees, in an attempt to pressure them, have attracted the ire of the rest of Spanish football. Yet even the Real Madrid dressing room are not behind their strategy.

Every week before Real Madrid play in Spain, RMTV have been publishing compilations of the referee in question making what they claim to be biased decisions against Los Blancos, in order to try and edge the officials into favouring them come game time. However Cadena Cope report that there is a portion of the dressing room that does not agree with their approach. In fact, they feel that at times it is doing them more harm than good in terms of trying to influence decisions.

Sevilla submitted an official complaint to the Spanish Football Federation on Saturday about the Real Madrid TV clips, claiming they are infringing on the rules with their ‘campaign of persecution and harassment’. The RFEF have prior to that maintained that as Real Madrid TV are hosted by a private media channel, it is outwith their jurisdiction.