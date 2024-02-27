Real Madrid defender hoping to slash recovery time on ACL injury

Real Madrid veteran David Alaba is due to the last of their injured players to return following an anterior cruciate ligament tear, but the 31-year-old is hoping to be back sooner than expected.

During his convalescence, Alaba has reportedly formed a strong friendship with Thibaut Courtois, who is also recovering from the same problem. In contrast to Courtois though, who is due to return in April but has said he will not be in sufficient shape for the Euros with Belgium, Alaba is not giving up on them.

The Austrian captain is desperate to back with his international teammates for the Euros campaign in neighbouring Germany. Relevo say that Alaba has been relentless in his work, spending many hours in the pool in order to strengthen his muscles, with his cartilage and meniscus affected. He was initially ruled out of the Euros, and his presence would still be considered ‘a miracle’, but Alaba is going to give it all he has.

Austria have been drawn in a group with the Netherlands and France, as well as the winner of one of the play-off routes. No doubt Alaba would have been key for his side, but Real Madrid will certainly be wary of any setbacks, and have exercised plenty of caution with Eder Militao and Courtois.