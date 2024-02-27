Real Betis to be without key player for Atletico Madrid clash after surgery needed for broken nose

Following Isco’s hamstring injury at the start of February, Nabil Fekir has taken on the mantle of being Real Betis’ playmaker. He has done so to good effect, producing a string of good performances despite the club’s disappointing form.

His impressive displays continued against Athletic Club at the weekend, as he assisted Johnny Cardoso’s goal. However, he was forced off in the latter stages of that match after suffering a broken nose, as was confirmed by Betis on Tuesday. He has already undergone successful surgery to rectify the problem, although Diario AS have reported that it is unlikely he will be able to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Fekir wasn’t the only player to suffer with injury problems against Athletic. Aitor Ruibal suffered a sprained ankle, and won’t play against Atleti either – the same is likely to be said for Sergi Altimira, who was forced off at half time with a hip injury.

There is some good news for Real Betis at least, with Ayoze Perez and Guido Rodriguez expected to return at the weekend. Still, it is a blow to lose three important players, and especially Fekir.