Real Betis star rejected exit in January as “he doesn’t want to leave quietly” – but summer departure is probable

Due to their still-ongoing financial problems, Real Betis have looked to make at one significant sale in every transfer window over the last couple of years. Luiz Felipe departed last September, while Luiz Henrique was sold to Brazil in January, and there’s already an idea of who will go in the summer too.

With the emergence of Isco Alarcon this season, Nabil Fekir has been forced to play a secondary role for Betis – although he has played impressively since the former Real Madrid man suffered a hamstring injury at the start of February. Still, Marca have reported that there is a good chance Fekir is sold in the summer, especially as he is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Fekir is prepared to “talk openly” with Betis over a departure at the end of the season, although he was determined not to leave in January, despite reported strong interest being shown in his services. He told Los Verdiblancos that he did not wish to depart in the middle of the campaign, and that he wants fans to remember his great performances, rather than leaving quietly.

It remains to be seen whether or not Fekir does leave in the summer. It makes sense for Real Betis to sell since they already have Isco, as well as the likes of Rodri Sanchez who can provide cover. The French midfielder should also garner a considerate fee, which will be needed.