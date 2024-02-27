Cadiz Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano fans to form “human chain” ahead of Cadiz fixture in protest of proposed Vallecas move

Rayo Vallecano’s passionate fanbase has protested against the club’s proposed intention to move away from its Vallecas stadium in the future, and especially against Raul Martin Presa, the club’s president.

Rayo, and especially Presa, believe that the ground is no longer big enough for the club’s ambitions, which is to host European football in the coming seasons. However, the supporters adore their current home, which has been their stadium for much of the last 67 years.

The Rayo support held up signs in support of Vallecas during the match against Real Madrid earlier this month, and another protest in planned for their next home fixture, which is against Cadiz on Saturday afternoon.

Plataforma ADRV have announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they intend to form a “human chain” circling Vallecas before the match against Cadiz.

The Rayo Vallecano supporters will hope that their continued protest have an effect going forward, although Presa does look like sticking to his guns at this stage.

 

