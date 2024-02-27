‘Nobody wants to lose a player for free’ – New Bayern Munich Sporting Director on Alphonso Davies

New Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl was presented to the press today in Bavaria with no shortage of issues to tackle with Christian Freund. High up on the agenda are Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Tuchel’s replacement, and Alphonso Davies, who reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid on Monday.

🔴 Bayern director Eberl on Kimmich: "Joshua's had an incredible career path. He has mentality and quality. Now he's maybe in a bit of a dark side". "Joshua has a contract until 2025. I'm looking forward to the conversations with the players". pic.twitter.com/3QHXNWgKpq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2024

Eberl said that he was looking forward to speaking to Kimmich, and noted he had a contract until 2025. Meanwhile regarding Davies, Eberl seemed to hint towards what has been reported – if Bayern cannot renew his deal, then they will look to sell him this summer rather than see him leave for free next season, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🇨🇦 Bayern CEO Dreesen on Davies contract due to expire in 2025: “We are in talkes with his agent”. “We will see how complicated this will be, Max Eberl will be involved and we will see”. pic.twitter.com/W6WqBpmZio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2024

🔴🇨🇦 Bayern new director Eberl on Alphonso Davies and Real Madrid: “No club wants to lose players for free… of course”. “We already had discussions with his agent, so I will now try to continue the conversation. I have to see how the situation is”. pic.twitter.com/hHyRyweRuW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2024

Increasingly it looks as if Real Madrid hold all of the cards regarding Davies, and certainly the attitude in the Spanish capital is that the only real question is the negotiation between Bayern and Los Blancos. Nevertheless, Eberl’s arrival is an unknown element in the equation, and the Bavarian giants are yet to throw in the towel.

Image via ANP via Getty Images