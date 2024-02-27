Real Madrid

‘Nobody wants to lose a player for free’ – New Bayern Munich Sporting Director on Alphonso Davies

New Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl was presented to the press today in Bavaria with no shortage of issues to tackle with Christian Freund. High up on the agenda are Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Tuchel’s replacement, and Alphonso Davies, who reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid on Monday.

Eberl said that he was looking forward to speaking to Kimmich, and noted he had a contract until 2025. Meanwhile regarding Davies, Eberl seemed to hint towards what has been reported – if Bayern cannot renew his deal, then they will look to sell him this summer rather than see him leave for free next season, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Increasingly it looks as if Real Madrid hold all of the cards regarding Davies, and certainly the attitude in the Spanish capital is that the only real question is the negotiation between Bayern and Los Blancos. Nevertheless, Eberl’s arrival is an unknown element in the equation, and the Bavarian giants are yet to throw in the towel.

 

Image via ANP via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alphonso Davies Barcelona Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich Max Eberl Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News