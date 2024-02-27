Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid latest, Xavi Hernandez preference on midfielder

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Real Madrid, Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich and the poker match

It’s clear that Real Madrid know that Alphonso Davies is out of contract within 18 months, and if he isn’t renewing, then it will be easier to extract him for a fee that is lower than Bayern Munich would like. There is a verbal agreement between Alphonso Davies and Real Madrid, and it is the agreement between the clubs that is missing.

From Bayern’s point of view, they still need to meet their sporting goals on the pitch, and then they will start to evaluate how to approach the Davies matter. Bayern are still trying to renew Davies.

But right now, there is no agreement, and time is against Bayern Munich. They have to be careful, because Real Madrid will make an offer, and Bayern will ask for more, but if no deal is found, then Davies could leave for free a year later, and that’s what Bayern want to avoid. They don’t want the same thing to happen as with David Alaba, it could well suit Real Madrid to sign him for free a year later, but if he isn’t renewing, Bayern will try to move him. The objective for Real Madrid is to sign him on the cheap, as was the case with Toni Kroos.

Xavi Hernandez has preference for Barcelona pivot role

Barcelona are looking at a shortlist of midfielders with different profiles, and there are various options, amongst which is Everton and Senegal midfielder Amadou Onana. It’s not easy due to the price tag, Everton are asking for a lot of money.

But he’s one of the names that the recruitment department like most to fill that midfield spot, and in fact, he’s the profile that Xavi Hernandez was most keen on for this summer, his number one objective. Obviously he will no longer be there after the summer, but Onana is very much still liked by the sporting department at Barcelona all the same. There are more names though, and I wouldn’t bank on one more than another, but they’ve been following Onana for a number of months now, and he is well-liked by Barcelona. We’ll have to see if the clubs could reach an agreement, but he’s not the only option.