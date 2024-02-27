Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood wants investigation into Jude Bellingham dropped

Earlier this month, Getafe reported Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham to the Spanish Football Federation after allegations were made that the 20-year-old had called fellow Englishman Mason Greenwood a “r*****”.

Greenwood was previously charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, coercion and domestic violence, in the UK in 2022, but those charges were dropped after key witness stepped back from the case. Upon his return to football, he was loaned out by Manchester United to Getafe, where he has thrived this season.

Greenwood was not involved in Getafe’s decision to report Bellingham, and now according to a report in England, as per CaughtOffside, a source close to the 22-year-old has called for the investigation to be dropped.

“Mason has told them he doesn’t want Jude to be punished and has asked them to drop it. He doesn’t want bad publicity and wants to get on with playing football. He was very upset at the time as he didn’t expect it from someone like Jude, but he knows he’s always likely to be a target for that kind of stuff so he’s accepted he’ll need a thick skin.”

Should the investigation continue and Bellingham is found guilty, he could be sanctioned for a significant period of time, where Real Madrid could be without him for as many as 10 matches in La Liga.