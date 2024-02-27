Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid will make La Liga “most star-studded league in the world” – Javier Tebas

Kylian Mbappe’s eventual move to Real Madrid is edging closer and closer. The two parties remain in talks, with an agreement expected to be finalised in the coming weeks. It is a story that has caused increasing excitement among Madridistas, and general fans of La Liga, of which Javier Tebas is included.

Tebas, president of the league, spoke on the matter when addressing the media on Tuesday, as per Diario AS. He believes that an agreement between Mbappe and Real Madrid to be imminent.

“I have the feeling that he has signed. If it’s said by those who usually have the closest information to Florentino Pérez, then I believe it. There’s a 99.9% chance.”

Tebas also gave his views on what Mbappe’s signing will mean for La Liga as a whole.

“We will have one of the best players in the world, although we also already have Bellingham, Vinicius, Griezmann at Atleti, Lewandowski at Barcelona. We’re going to be the most star-studded league in the world.”

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid will be a very scary prospect with Mbappe, and that will also be the case if Alphonso Davies joins from Bayern Munich. Florentino Perez continues to assemble the second version of his Galacticos.