Javier Tebas confirms stance of La Liga in ongoing spat between Sevilla and Real Madrid over referee videos

Last weekend, ahead of their clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, Sevilla issued a statement confirming that they had reported their opponents to the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee over their ongoing use of Real Madrid TV to highlight the “mistakes” of referees for their upcoming matches, which includes Sunday’s encounter.

Sevilla president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco spoke out on the matter earlier in the season, and he has now taken it one step further by issuing a formal complaint to the Federation, with the Competition Committee to decide whether to open an investigation in the coming days.

Reports emerged that La Liga intend to back Sevilla in the event that a case is opened, and their president Javier Tebas confirmed this on Tuesday when addressing the media, as per Diario AS.

“We are not entitled to file a complaint. We’re going to show up, and I think that the issue of Real Madrid TV is an issue that goes against the good sporting order. It’s okay to criticise, to say that sometimes things aren’t right, but it’s always the scolding, the superiority, when I think that Real Madrid, as a club, can’t have that argument.”

Real Madrid do not fear being sanctioned over the matter, and they intend to continue releasing these videos through its television channel, despite this complaint from Sevilla.

