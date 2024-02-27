Idea for Luka Modric to join Real Madrid coaching staff came from Davide Ancelotti

Croatia and Real Madrid legend Luka Modric looks as if he will finish his career away from the Santiago Bernabeu. The 38-year-old has lost weight in the Real Madrid team this season, and has spoken of an ambition to reach the 2026 World Cup with his country.

Modric has grown increasingly frustrated at his lack of game time this season, having renewed for an extra year last summer under the impression he would still be an important player for this campaign. With his deal up again in just four months, it appears he is en route to exit the club as a free agent in the summer.

There has been an attempt to keep Modric though. Last week it emerged that Carlo Ancelotti had offered Modric a role on his coaching staff this summer if he wanted to retire, but Modric has only seen this as another sign that he is not regarded as an important member of the squad, and turned down the offer as he wants to keep playing.

According to Relevo, it was Real Madrid assistant manager and son of Carlo, Davide Ancelotti, that suggested that Modric could become part of the staff. He has a ‘fluid’ relationship with the players, and tends to discuss tactics with them often. One of those who is always most involved in those conversations, and most respected for his reading of the game, is Modric. Ancelotti junior appreciates his ability to come up with tactical solutions too.

The latter’s role in Real Madrid’s success cannot be underplayed according to those close to the club, and recently it was suggested that most of the tactical work on the training ground is done by Davide Ancelotti and not his father. Davide intends to start his own managerial career once Ancelotti retires or leaves the Real Madrid role.