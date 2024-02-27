Girona very hopeful of signing Manchester City star for 2024-25 campaign

Girona returned to winning ways on Monday after seeing off Rayo Vallecano at Montilivi, a result that saw them return to second in the La Liga table. Savio Moreira was the star for the home side, as he scored twice late on to cap off another impressive performance in the colours of the Catalan club.

It has been a fantastic campaign for Savio, who is on loan from fellow City Group side Troyes. He now has seven goals and seven assists in La Liga, and that form has earned him a permanent move to Manchester City, who he will join in the summer.

Despite this, Girona are confident of retaining Savio’s services for the 2024-25 season, especially if they can secure Champions League football. This was conveyed by head coach Michel Sanchez, who spoke in the aftermath of the victory over Rayo, as per MD.

“Well, I’m sure I will have him, and I hope we can enjoy him too. He’s a player who’s on loan right now, but he also has it in his head that another year here would be very good for his development.”

Securing UCL football would certainly make a great case for Girona keeping Savio for another 12 months. He has been in fine form this season, and given that he is only 19, he’s only going to get better.