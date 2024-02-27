Frenkie de Jong future looking clearer after meeting between Barcelona and agent

Barcelona will be forced to make sales this summer, and Frenkie de Jong has undoubtedly been one of the names suggested as a prime candidate to be one of those sales, as one of their players with higher wages and market value. Yet the recent meeting between Sporting Director Deco and his agent Ali Dursun appears to have brought him closer to staying in Catalonia.

Last week Dursun and Deco met for around 90 minutes, with both sides qualifying it as positive. Toni Juanmarti has told Sport that Barcelona communicated that they still see him as a key part of his side, while Dursun explained that de Jong is happy at the club. The relationship was also described as much better than when previous Director of Football Mateu Alemany was in place. Equally, Barcelona do not want him to run down his contract, as happened with Ousmane Dembele.

🚨 Ilkay Gündogan is the player who has created the most chances in all of Europe (100) so far this season. The second on the list is Bruno Fernandes, from Manchester United, who has 96. @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/GztuI35790 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 27, 2024

His salary is the key sticking point, with Barcelona keen to renew his deal but at a lower rate. Juanmarti explained that he felt the most probable course of action was that de Jong renewed, albeit following some tough negotiations. He would not rule out an exit for the Dutchman either, but said that his future looked to be in finding an agreement and renewing.

Part of the eventual solution will depend on other players. If Barcelona cannot attract offers for some of their other players, de Jong will be up for sale by default. One way or another, a significant sum is required to square off their accounts this season, and they are to a degree, at the mercy of the market.