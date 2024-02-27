Barcelona remove Dani Alves from honours list following rape conviction

Barcelona have taken Dani Alves’ name off their list of club legends, after he was given a sentence for rape last week.

Last Thursday Alves was convicted of rape, being sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail and nine years of probation. He has also paid €150k in damages to the victim, which Neymar Junior allegedly helped to pay, and has a restraining order against the victim. Alves’ lawyers have confirmed they will appeal the verdict, while the Brazilian could be out of prison as early as this year.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona have removed Alves’ name from a list of club legends, headed by founder Joan Gamper. Alves was there alongside former teammates Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, but following the sentencing, Barcelona clearly thought it wise not to hold up a convicted rapist as a role model. Alves is the second La Liga footballer to be convicted of sexual crimes, pending appeal, in as many years, following Santi Mina’s sentence last year.