Barcelona interested in appointing Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi as next manager

Simone Inzaghi has developed into one of the best managers in Europe over the last couple of years. His Inter Milan side are currently romping towards the Serie A title, and they are in a good position to progress past Atletico Madrid in their Champions League last 16 tie.

Because of this, it’s understandable that clubs have begun to take an interest in Inzaghi, and according to Tuttosport (via MD), Barcelona are the latest to consider the Italian as a candidate for their next manager, joining the likes of Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi on the shortlist.

The problem for Barcelona, outside of the fact that Inzaghi appears committed to Inter, is that he also has suitors in the Premier League. Manchester United and Chelsea are keen, while Liverpool are also considering him as a successor to Jurgen Klopp, who like Xavi Hernandez, will be leaving his position at the end of the season.