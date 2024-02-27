Barcelona considering replacing 24-year-old La Masia graduate this summer

Barcelona are considering bringing in a new goalkeeper this summer. Despite Saudi Arabian interest in number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen, it is Inaki Pena that is reportedly being debated internally ahead of next season.

Pena replaced ter Stegen during the two months he was injured this season following back surgery, and initially impressed, but was criticised for his lack of presence in the air in the lead up to ter Stegen’s return. The 24-year-old may also ask to leave in the summer for more minutes, but MD say that Barcelona believe that this might be the right time to move Pena on.

With his contract up in 2026, they will likely receive a reduced fee down the line unless they renew his deal, and in that sense, he is only losing value. The Catalan daily go on to say that the Blaugrana have positive scout reports regarding Luis Maximiano. The Portuguese goalkeeper is currently on loan from Lazio at bottom-dwellers Almeria this season, but first caught the eye of Barcelona during his spell at Granada.

His excellent form there earned the 25-year-old a €10.5m move to Lazio, although things have not worked out in Italy. An excellent shot-stopper, he like Pena has made one or two errors this season, but has also put in several brilliant performances. Youngsters Diego Kochen (17) and Ander Astralaga (20) are also mentioned as potential alternatives to Pena.

The latter’s loan spell at Galatasaray was proof that he can be a strong goalkeeper under pressure, in spite of his struggles this season. With Pena his future may come down to cost. If the Blaugrana feel they can make a profit, then he may be the next victim of their desperate need for sales.