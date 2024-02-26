WATCH: Real Betis players caught warning each other about teammates’ temper

Forward Chimy Avila performed his role for Real Betis against Athletic Club on Sunday, scoring their opener, but was in the headlines for the wrong reasons again. It was his first goal for Los Verdiblancos, but his reputation is no longer for strikes.

Over the last two seasons, multiple reckless challenges have been harshly criticised during his time at Osasuna, including by manager Jagoba Arrasate. This January he moved to Betis to strengthen their forward line, after a first half of the campaign that saw him register more La Liga red cards (2) than goals (1).

Already his new Betis teammates seem to be aware of his trouble controlling his temper. Ahead of the Athletic clash, Pablo Fornals and Aitor Ruibal were caught discussing Avila, warning each other that they need to watch out for him getting involved with the opposition.

"We need to stop Chimy from starting battles with them." "He will start them." "Yeah, but it doesn't suit us." Pablo Fornals and Aitor Ruibal were caught discussing #RealBetis teammate Chimy Avila before their clash with Athletic Club.pic.twitter.com/v5yCQLRegN — Football España (@footballespana_) February 26, 2024

Avila would end up coming off just 6 minutes into the second half. Already on a booking, Manuel Pellegrini decided to take him off after narrowly avoiding a second yellow for simulation.