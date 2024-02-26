WATCH: Moment female assistant referee is taken out by camera operator leading to hospital stay

After Chimy Avila opened his Real Betis account and the scoring against Athletic Club in the 13th minute of the game, there was a lengthy delay before proceedings got underway again. Referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez halted the game so that assistant referee Guadalupe Porras Ayuso could be attended to by medical assistance.

As Porras begins to run back up the line following the goal, she collides with a camera operator who cuts across her path and the pitch to go towards the celebrations, connecting at speed. The camera caused a serious looking head injury to Porras, who was covered in blood and stretchered off, with the fourth official replacing her.

The moment when a camera operator collided with assistant referee Guadalupe Porras following a Real Betis goal. Porras was later taken to hospital after a head injury. pic.twitter.com/h55NlBGx4F — Football España (@footballespana_) February 26, 2024

After being stitched up, she was taken immediately to hospital where she was assessed, but appears not to have sustained any lasting damage. Marca say that the RFEF have been in touch with La Liga’s match director to ensure they take measures to prevent anything similar from happening again. Meanwhile former referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez was furious after the incident, claiming it would be a global scandal had something similar happened to Jude Bellingham or Robert Lewandowski.