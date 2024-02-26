WATCH: Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba roll back Barcelona years for stoppage time golazo for Inter Miami

For Barcelona fans, Lionel Messi wearing any other shirt will never look quite right. It’s a sensation that must be especially peculiar when seeing Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets combine with the great Argentine, and Inter Miami benefitted from another goal made in Barcelona on Sunday night in Major League Soccer.

After two matches, Inter Miami’s true credentials for the MLS Cup are still to be determined, but Messi got them out of a hole against LA Galaxy away from home, having won their first match against Real Salt Lake.

🚨 Laporta met with Pini Zahavi in recent days, and they spoke about Hansi Flick. The President likes this option, but wants to make a thorough decision, and will take more time. @ffpolo, @martinezferran pic.twitter.com/ksw9cPykXu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 26, 2024

The Galaxy had taken the lead with just 15 minutes to go through Dejan Joveljic, before Marco Delgado was sent off with just two minutes to go. Into stoppage time, and at one time the most lethal combination in football appeared – Lionel Messi to Jordi Alba, repeat and goal.

If you squint hard enough Barcelona fans…pic.twitter.com/vSOTHQjCTB — Football España (@footballespana_) February 26, 2024

Messi has already put together a highlight reel of big moments and excellent goals, but this one will no doubt be up there. He will be hoping to arrive at the Copa America with Argentina this summer in peak shape for what could be his final international tournament, which is taking place in the USA.