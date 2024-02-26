WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo authors another weird reaction to Lionel Messi taunts

Wherever Cristiano Ronaldo goes, Lionel Messi follows him. While the Argentine might have chosen to head to Major League Soccer rather than the Saudi Pro League, the Saudi Arabian fans have very much kept his presence alive in Cristiano’s world, as soon as they realised they could get to the Portuguese.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr ran out 3-2 winners over Al-Shabab on Sunday, with the 38-year-old opening the scoring from the penalty spot. Anderson Talisca’s double proved enough to outscore Yannick Carrasco and Carlos Carvalho’s efforts.

At the end of the game, Ronaldo was still receiving more ‘Messi’ taunts from the local crowd though, to which he cupped his ear and then seemed to make another gesture referencing his genitals, although quite what the exact translation is was unclear.

This follows on from a similar incident a few weeks ago when Ronaldo reacted to Al-Hilal fans throwing a scarf at him by rubbing it on his crotch.