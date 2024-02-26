Sergio Ramos met with whistles from Real Madrid fans on return to Santiago Bernabeu

It was the headline narrative for the Sunday night partidazo in La Liga, the return of Sergio Ramos to Real Madrid, for the first time on the pitch as an opposition player. It wasn’t quite the warm reception some had anticipated.

Ramos did face Real Madrid during his time with Paris Saint-Germain last year, but injury kept him out of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu. When he came back on Sunday night, he was met with insults as the Sevilla bus came into the stadium, although a number of fans waited to greet him and get autographs.

On the pitch, he was applauded when his name was read out too, but the only official homage was to UFC fighter Ilia Topuria, showing off his heavyweight title to the fans. Los Blancos did not acknowledge Ramos’ officially.

🔴Llega el autobús del Sevilla FC al Santiago Bernabéu entre los pitos de la afición madridista. 👀Y con un aficionado algo enfadado con Sergio Ramos…pic.twitter.com/Rcbezud1rr — Borja (@borjaperezp) February 25, 2024

To the surprise of many, there audible whistles when Ramos was on the ball. While Real Madrid had the last laugh, Ramos put in an excellent performance to all-but halt his former side. Only Luka Modric’s strike breached the Sevilla backline, after which he did have some kind words for Ramos. During his 16-year spell at Real Madrid, Ramos made 671 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 101 goals, and assisting on 40 occasions, winning 22 trophies in the process.